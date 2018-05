BRIEF-U.S. SEC Says Visium Asset Management Charged For Asset Mismarking And Insider Trading

May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION -

* HEDGE FUND FIRM VISIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT CHARGED FOR ASSET MISMARKING AND INSIDER TRADING

* VISIUM AGREED TO SETTLE CHARGES RELATED TO ASSET MISMARKING, INSIDER TRADING BY ITS PRIVATELY MANAGED HEDGE FUNDS AND PORTFOLIO MANAGERS

* VISIUM’S CFO AGREED TO SETTLE CHARGES THAT HE FAILED TO RESPOND APPROPRIATELY TO RED FLAGS THAT SHOULD HAVE ALERTED HIM TO ASSET MISMARKING

* VISIUM AGREED TO SETTLE CHARGES BY DISGORGING ILLICIT PROFITS OF MORE THAN $4.7 MILLION PLUS INTEREST OF $720,711, PAYING PENALTY OF MORE THAN $4.7 MILLION

* VISIUM CFO STEVEN KU AGREED TO PAY $100,000 PENALTY AND TO BE SUSPENDED FROM THE SECURITIES INDUSTRY FOR TWELVE MONTHS Source text - bit.ly/2I0wwAO