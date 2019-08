Aug 12 (Reuters) -

* U.S. SENATOR GRASSLEY IN AUG 9 LETTER TO NOVARTIS ASKS FOR INFORMATION ABOUT ‘INTENTIONAL WITHHOLDING’ OF INFORMATION ABOUT ZOLGENSMA FROM U.S. FDA - LETTER

* U.S. SENATOR GRASSLEY IN LETTER TO NOVARTIS CEO ASKS INFORMATION ABOUT ZOLGENSMA TO BE PROVIDED BY AUG 23, 2019 - LETTER Source text : bit.ly/2YYftat