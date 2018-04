BRIEF-U.S. Silica Holdings Announces Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.39

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc:

* U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q1 REVENUE $369.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $366.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* ANTICIPATES THAT ITS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 WILL BE IN RANGE OF $300 MILLION TO $350 MILLION

* FOR Q2, CO EXPECTS VOLUMES IN OIL & GAS TO BE UP IN RANGE OF 10 TO 15 PERCENT

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO CLOSE ON ITS $750 MILLION ACQUISITION OF EP MINERALS BY END OF THIS MONTH