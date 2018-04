BRIEF-U.S. Silica Holdings Expects Demand To Ramp Throughout The Year - Conf Call

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc:

* SAYS NOT ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY WIDESPREAD RAIL DISRUPTIONS IN Q1 - CONF CALL

* SAYS MAKING “VERY GOOD” PROGRESS ON 2 NEW IN-BASIN MINES IN WEST TEXAS - CONF CALL

* EXPECTS TO RAMP SECOND FACILITY IN LAMESA TO FULL CAPACITY OF 2.6 MILLION TONS PER YEAR BY END OF 2018- CONF CALL

* SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LOCAL SAND PRODUCTION WILL COME ONLINE MUCH SLOWER THAN MANY PREDICT - CONF CALL

* ESTIMATES TOTAL FRAC SAND DEMAND AT RUN RATE TODAY TO BE GREATER THAN 100 MILLION TONS PER YEAR - CONF CALL

* EXPECTS DEMAND TO RAMP THROUGHOUT THE YEAR AT A FASTER PACE THAN CAPACITY ADDITIONS- CONF CALL

* SAYS CONCERNS OVER SUPPLY “WAY OVERDONE”- CONF CALL Further company coverage: