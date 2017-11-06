FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. Silica Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.50
November 6, 2017 / 10:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-U.S. Silica Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc:

* U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 revenue $345 million versus I/B/E/S view $330.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51 excluding items

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc qtrly ‍overall tons sold totaled 4.075 million, up 63% compared to 2.493 million tons sold in Q3 of 2016​

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc - sees capex for full year 2017 will be at high end of Q2 guidance or approximately $375 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

