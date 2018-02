BRIEF-U.S. Silica Holdings Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.88

Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc:

* U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88

* Q4 BASIC ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* ‍FOR Q1, EXPECT THAT VOLUMES AND PRICING IN OIL & GAS WILL BE FLAT COMPARED WITH Q4 OF 2017​

* ANTICIPATES THAT ITS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 WILL BE IN RANGE OF $300 MILLION TO $350 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL SALES $360.6 MILLION VERSUS $182.4 MILLION

* U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS Q4 REVENUE $360.6 MILLION, UP 98 PERCENT