May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc:

* U.S. SILICA PROVIDES UPDATE ON CAPITAL ALLOCATION PLAN

* U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES NEW $200 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* U.S. SILICA - QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHARE WILL BE PAYABLE ON JULY 6