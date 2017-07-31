FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-U.S. Silica Q2 earnings per share $0.36
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. Silica Q2 earnings per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc:

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 revenue $290.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $315.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36 excluding items

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc - updating its full year guidance for capital expenditures

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc - anticipates that its capital expenditures for full year 2017 will be in range of $325 million to $375 million

* U.S. Silica Holdings Inc qtrly overall tons sold totaled 3.638 million, up 63% compared with 2.237 million tons sold in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.