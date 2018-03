March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Silica Holdings Inc:

* U.S. SILICA ACQUIRES PERFORMANCE MATERIALS LEADER EP MINERALS FOR $750 MILLION

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN Q4 OF 2018

* U.S. SILICA - WILL FINANCE DEAL,REFINANCE CURRENT DEBT THROUGH SEVEN YEAR, $1.280 BILLION COMMITTED TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY, $100 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT