April 15 (Reuters) -

* U.S. SMALL-BUSINESS LOAN PROGRAM EXPECTED TO RUN OUT OF ITS INITIAL $350 BILLION ALLOCATION AS SOON AS WEDNESDAY - WSJ, CITING A SOURCE

* NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN CONGRESS, WHITE HOUSE OVER FRESH FUNDING SET TO RESUME AS INITIAL $350 BILLION ALLOCATION FOR SMALL-BUSINESS AID NEARS DEPLETION- WSJ Source text : on.wsj.com/3cmETBG