May 9 (Reuters) - US Stem Cell Inc:

* US STEM CELL - ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO “VIGOROUSLY DEFEND” A LAWSUIT FILED ON MAY 9 BY U.S. DOJ AT REQUEST OF U.S. FDA

* US STEM CELL - U.S. DOJ LAWSUIT AT FDA’S REQUEST SEEKS TO STOP CO FROM PERFORMING SURGICAL PROCEDURE USING STEM CELLS FROM AUTOLOGOUS ADIPOSE TISSUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: