BRIEF-U.S. Xpress Enterprises Files For IPO Of Up To $100 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc:

* U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION

* U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES SAYS TO APPLY TO LIST CLASS A COMMON STOCK ON NYSE UNDER THE SYMBOL “USX”

* FOLLOWING OFFERING, CO WILL HAVE TWO CLASSES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING: CLASS A COMMON STOCK AND CLASS B COMMON STOCK

* U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text (bit.ly/2jFQlyY)