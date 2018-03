March 5 (Reuters) - Usa Compression Partners Lp:

* USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF $725 MILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS - ‍ INTENDS TO OFFER, WITH UNIT, $725 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO ELIGIBLE PURCHASERS​

* USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP - TO USE PROCEEDS TO FUND DEAL TO BUY CDM RESOURCE MANAGEMENT LLC AND CDM ENVIRONMENTAL & TECHNICAL SERVICES LLC