Feb 12 (Reuters) - USA Compression Partners Lp:

* USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS; PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q4 REVENUE $75.4 MILLION VERSUS $74.9 MILLION

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.07‍​

* SEES 2018 NET INCOME RANGE OF $30.0 MILLION TO $40.0 MILLION‍​

* SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RANGE OF $130.0 MILLION TO $140.0 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: