BRIEF-USA Compression Partners reports Q3 ‍basic and diluted net income per common unit $0.07​
November 7, 2017 / 11:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-USA Compression Partners reports Q3 ‍basic and diluted net income per common unit $0.07​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - USA Compression Partners LP

* USA Compression Partners LP reports third quarter 2017 results and updates 2017 outlook

* USA Compression Partners LP - ‍Revenues were $72.8 million for Q3 of 2017, compared to $66.0 million for Q2 of 2017​

* USA Compression Partners LP -Sees 2017 ‍net income range of $11.0 million to $16.0 million​

* USA Compression Partners LP - ‍Sees 2017 distributable cash flow range of $115.0 million to $120.0 million​

* USA Compression Partners LP - ‍Net income was $4.8 million for Q3 of 2017, compared to $0.6 million for Q2 of 2017​

* USA Compression Partners LP - ‍As of September 30, 2017, outstanding balance under revolving credit facility, which matures in 2020, was $752.0 million​

* USA Compression Partners LP - Qtrly ‍basic and diluted net income per common unit $ 0.07​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $68.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

