BRIEF-USA Compression Partners Reports Qtrly Basic And Diluted Net Loss Per Common Unit Of $0.23

May 9 (Reuters) - USA Compression Partners LP:

* USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q1 REVENUE $77.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $77.4 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NET LOSS RANGE OF $50.0 MILLION TO $30.0 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $310.0 MILLION TO $330.0 MILLION

* SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RANGE OF $170.0 MILLION TO $190.0 MILLION

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.23

* IN Q1, NET LOSS WAS PRIMARILY DUE TO NON-RECURRING TRANSACTION EXPENSES RELATED TO THE CDM ACQUISITION

* FOR BALANCE OF 2018, HAVE COMMITMENTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF ABOUT 150,000 HORSEPOWER

* QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE GENERATING HORSEPOWER WAS 1.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO 1.6 MILLION FOR Q4 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.11 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY AVERAGE HORSEPOWER UTILIZATION 94.9% VERSUS 88.2% LAST YEAR