BRIEF-USA Technologies Posts Q2 Adj. Earnings Per Share $0.02

Feb 8 (Reuters) - USA Technologies Inc:

* USA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $140 MILLION TO $145 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE $32.5 MILLION

* ‍USAT IS RAISING ITS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018​

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $13.5 MILLION TO $14.5 MILLION​

* ‍USAT EXPECTS TOTAL CONNECTIONS TO ITS SERVICE AS OF END OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE IN 1.03 MILLION TO 1.07 MILLION RANGE​

* ‍USAT CONTINUES TO EXPECT CANTALOUPE TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $139.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $139.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.01, REVENUE VIEW $31.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S