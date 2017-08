BRIEF-USA Technologies reports preliminary estimated results for Q4

July 17 (Reuters) - USA Technologies Inc:

* USA Technologies announces preliminary estimated results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017

* USA Technologies Inc - estimates for quarter ended june 30, 2017, revenues of between $32 million to $34 million

* USA Technologies sees for quarter ended june 30, 2017, net new connections of 64,000, up 129 percent

* USA Technologies inc sees for fiscal year ended june 30, 2017, revenues of between $102 million to $104 million

* USA Technologies Inc sees for quarter ended june 30, 2017, adjusted ebitda of between $2.3 million to $3.1 million

* USA Technologies sees for fiscal year ended june 30, 2017, adjusted EBITDA of between $6.5 million to $7.3 million