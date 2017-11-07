FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Usa technologies to acquire cantaloupe systems
Sections
Featured
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 11:17 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Usa technologies to acquire cantaloupe systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Usa Technologies Inc

* USA Technologies to acquire Cantaloupe Systems

* USA Technologies to acquire Cantaloupe Systems

* USA Technologies Inc - ‍Transaction valued at approximately $85 million​

* USA Technologies Inc - ‍USAT will pay $65 million cash and issue approximately $20 million in stock for acquisition​

* USA Technologies Inc - ‍Company will also assume up to $1.8 million of cantaloupe’s notes payable​

* USA Technologies - ‍ After one-time acquisition and integration related expenses, company anticipates transaction to be accretive in fiscal 2018​

* USA Technologies Inc - ‍announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cantaloupe Systems Inc​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.