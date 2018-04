April 24 (Reuters) - USANA Health Sciences Inc:

* USANA HEALTH SCIENCES REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 NET SALES AND INCREASES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q1 SALES $292 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $274.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.13 BILLION TO $1.17 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.40, REVENUE VIEW $1.13 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* USANA HEALTH - EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS FOR QUARTER BENEFITED FROM DELAY IN PLANNED INVESTMENTS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED DURING REMAINDER OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: