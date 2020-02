Feb 10 (Reuters) - Uscom Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES MATERIAL INCREASE IN USCOM 1A ORDERS IN CHINA

* INCREASE IN USCOM 1A ORDERS WITH SOME DEVICES SPECIFICALLY INSTALLED FOR MONITORING PATIENTS DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS

* TO INCREASE MANUFACTURING OUTPUT BY ABOUT 121% ON 10-YEAR AVERAGE. OUTPUTS TO MEET H2 ANTICIPATED DEMAND