Feb 14 (Reuters) - Uscom Ltd:

* INCLUSION OF TECH LIKE USCOM 1A IN NEW HUBEI RECOMMENDATIONS FOR DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT OF CHILDREN WITH CORONAVIRUSIS IS EXPECTED

* IF RECOMMENDATIONS ADOPTED THEN INCREASED NUMBER OF USCOM 1A DEVICES WILL BE REQUIRED FOR EQUIPPING HOSPITALS OF HUBEI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: