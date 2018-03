March 8 (Reuters) - USD Partners Lp:

* USD PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* USD PARTNERS LP - ‍INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO $0.35 PER UNIT​

* USD PARTNERS LP QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES OF $27.6 MILLION VERSUS $28.6 MILLION

* USD PARTNERS LP QTRLY ‍NET INCOME OF $2.2 MILLION VERSUS ABOUT $4 MILLION