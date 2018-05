May 7 (Reuters) - USD Partners LP:

* USD PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* USD PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $29.7 MILLION VERSUS $27.9 MILLION

* USD PARTNERS-SEES DEMAND FOR RAIL CAPACITY AT ITS TERMINALS TO INCREASE OVER NEXT SEVERAL YRS IF PROPOSED PIPELINE DEVELOPMENTS DO NOT MEET TIMELINES

* USD PARTNERS LP - DESPITE GROWING RAILROAD CAPABILITY, EXPECT SPREADS TO AGAIN DISCOUNT TO LEVELS REACHED EARLIER IN YEAR