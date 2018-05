May 1 (Reuters) - USG Corp:

* USG BOARD AUTHORIZES NEGOTIATIONS WITH KNAUF

* BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO COMMENCE NEGOTIATIONS WITH GEBR KNAUF KG REGARDING A POTENTIAL SALE OF COMPANY

* ADVISED KNAUF THAT IT IS PREPARED TO AGREE TO CUSTOMARY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO FACILITATE SHARING APPROPRIATE DUE DILIGENCE INFORMATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: