* USG BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM KNAUF

* USG CORP -BOARD EVALUATED PROPOSAL, DETERMINED THAT PROPOSAL “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUES” CO, IS “NOT IN BEST INTERESTS OF ALL OF USG’S SHAREHOLDERS”

* USG CORP - CONFIDENT THE STRATEGY PRESENTED ATINVESTOR DAY WILL "DELIVER SIGNIFICANTLY MORE VALUE TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS THAN KNAUF'S PROPOSAL"