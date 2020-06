June 1 (Reuters) - USP Group Ltd:

* KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL OF GROUP HAS VOLUNTARILY TAKEN A 30% REDUCTION IN REMUNERATION

* MIDDLE MANAGEMENT & REST OF STAFF TAKING A CUT RANGING FROM 10% TO 20%

* OTHER COST SAVING MEASURES LIKE HEADCOUNT FREEZE HAS ALSO BEEN IMPLEMENTED

* PAY CUT MEASURE WILL ALLOW GROUP TO SAVE CLOSE TO S$1 MILLION IN A YEAR