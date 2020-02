Feb 28 (Reuters) - USU Software AG:

* FY REVENUE RISES BY 6% TO EUR 95.6 MILLION

* STRONG GROWTH IN FY ADJUSTED EBIT, UP 51% AT EUR 6.2 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT CAME TO EUR 5.2 MILLION (2018: EUR 1.0 MILLION).

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCORDINGLY TO EUR 0.50 IN GROUP AS A WHOLE (2018: EUR 0.09)