BRIEF-USU Software Increases Consolidated Net Profit In Q4 By 19% To EUR 3.4 Million​

March 29 (Reuters) - USU SOFTWARE AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: USU SOFTWARE AG ANNOUNCES FIGURES FOR 2017, DIVIDEND PROPOSAL AND GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* ‍FURTHER GROWTH FORECAST FOR 2018​

* ‍IN FINAL QUARTER, USU INCREASED ITS IFRS CONSOLIDATED SALES BY 23% TO EUR 25.5 MILLION​

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBIT DECLINED BY 12% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 3.8 MILLION (Q4/2016: EUR 4.3 MILLION)

* ‍USU INCREASED ITS CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT IN Q4 BY 19% TO EUR 3.4 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS TO SIGNIFICANTLY OUTPERFORM MARKET IN TERMS OF GROWTH ONCE AGAIN IN 2018​

* ‍FORECAST FOR 2018 INVOLVES AN INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BETWEEN EUR 93 MILLION AND EUR 98 MILLION​

* ‍SEES IN 2018 ABOVE-AVERAGE RISE IN ADJUSTED EBIT TO EUR 7.5-10 MILLION​

* CONFIRMS ITS MEDIUM-TERM FORECAST TO 2021, WITH CONSOLIDATED SALES OF EUR 140 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBIT OF EUR 20 MILLION

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE