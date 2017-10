Oct 24 (Reuters) - Utah Medical Products Inc

* Utah Medical Products Inc Reports financial performance for third quarter 2017

* Q3 ‍shr $0.969​

* Q3 ‍net sales $10.1 million versus $9.7 million

* Sales in Q4 2017 compared to Q4 2016 are expected to grow more than they did in Q3 2017 compared to Q3 2016​

* Says ‍“achieved results which confirm that company is very likely to significantly exceed previously announced goals for 2017”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: