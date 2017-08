BRIEF-Utenos trikotazas H1 2017 group's EBITDA reached EUR 682 thousand

July 31 (Reuters) - UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB :

* SAYS SALES FOR Q2 OF 2017 REACHED EUR 5.6 MILLION ADDING +17,1 PERCENT OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* SAYS H1 2017 GROUP SALES AT EUR 11.5 MILLION WHICH IS 18.6 PERCENT GROWTH OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* SAYS Q2 2017 GROUP POSTED EUR 66 THOUSAND PRE-TAX LOSS WHEREAS IT RECORDER EUR 217 THOUSAND PROFIT A YEAR AGO

* SAYS H1 2017 GROUP EARNED A PRE-TAX PROFIT OF EUR 191 THOUSAND OR +13,7% MORE THAN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* SAYS GROUP'S EBITDA IN Q2 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 180 THOUSAND WHILE IT WAS EUR 388 THOUSAND OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* SAYS H1 GROUP'S EBITDA REACHED EUR 682 THOUSAND AND REMAINED LARGELY AT SAME LEVEL AS LAST YEAR OF EUR 677 THOUSAND