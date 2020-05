May 15 (Reuters) - UNION TECHNOLOGIES INFORMATIQUE GROUP SA :

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19: GROUP EXPECTS ACTIVITY TO DECLINE IN SECOND QUARTER 2020

* COVID-19: GROUP EXPECTS ACTIVITY TO DECLINE IN SECOND QUARTER 2020

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO