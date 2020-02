Feb 19 (Reuters) - Utico:

* UTICO CONFIRMS TO SECURITIES INVESTORS ASSOCIATION SINGAPORE THAT PNP WILL RECEIVE SOFT LANDING IF IPO DELAYED

* ASKS SIAS & HYFLUX TO HOLD PNP VOTE FOR UPFRONT CASH OR A DEFERRED CASH TO BE PAID OUT OVER TWO YEARS WITH INTEREST PLUS BONUS WITHIN 3 WEEKS