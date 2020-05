May 5 (Reuters) - UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd :

* GETS APPROVAL FOR RESUMPTION OF OPERATIONS IN MALAYSIA IN FULL CAPACITY

* GROUP RE-OPENED ITS OFFICES & RESUMED ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS & TELEMARKETING SERVICES IN MALAYSIA WITH EFFECT FROM 4 MAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)