March 8 (Reuters) - UTStarcom Holdings Corp:

* UTSTARCOM WINS MAJOR PROJECT IN INDIA

* UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP - ANNOUNCED PROJECT WIN IN INDIA WITH BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LIMITED

* UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP - WAS CONTRACTED TO HELP BUILD OUT CLASS 5 NEXT GENERATION NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE WITHIN NEW NETWORK FOR BSNL