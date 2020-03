BRIEF-Uxin Outlines Active Measures In Response To Evolving Situation Associated With Covid-19

March 2 (Reuters) - Uxin Ltd:

* UXIN TAKES ACTIVE MEASURES TO ADAPT BUSINESS AND ENSURE BUSINESS CONTINUITY IN RESPONSE TO EVOLVING SITUATION ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19

* UXIN - USED CAR INDUSTRY IN CHINA IS GRADUALLY RECOVERING THOUGH IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME BEFORE OPERATIONS RETURN TO NORMAL

* UXIN - ROADS IN SOME REGIONS REMAIN CLOSED TO GENERAL TRAFFIC THAT HAS HINDERED FULFILLMENT OF USED CAR TRANSACTIONS

* UXIN - ENACTING TEMPORARY WORK-LOAD BASED STAFFING PROGRAM & ALLOWING STAFF TO WORK REMOTELY IN CHINA DUE TO COVID-19

* UXIN - STEADILY PUSHING FORWARD CLOSING OF SEVERAL ONGOING TRANSACTION PROJECTS IN CHINA

* UXIN - USED CAR SECTOR IN CHINA SEVERELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 WITH DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING INDUSTRY INFRASTRUCTURE

* UXIN - LOGISTICS & DELIVERY OF USED CARS HAS BEEN CHALLENGING AS ROADS AND HIGHWAYS IN SOME REGIONS REMAIN CLOSED

* UXIN - UPGRADING PURELY ONLINE PRODUCTS, SERVICES TO GRADUALLY BEGIN GROWING TRANSACTION VOLUMES AGAIN IN CHINA

* UXIN - COVID-19 OUTBREAK, SOFTENING MACRO ENVIRONMENT WILL PUT SHORT-TERM PRESSURE DURING Q1 OF 2020 & MAY WEIGH ON Q2 TO SOME EXTENT