BRIEF-Uxin Reports Qtrly Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss Per Share From Continuing Operations RMB 0.65

April 27 (Reuters) - Uxin Ltd:

* UXIN REPORTS UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 61.2 PERCENT TO RMB 466.4 MILLION

* DISRUPTIONS DUE TO COVID-19 IN UXIN’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS DURING Q1 OF 2020, MAY CONTINUE TO WEIGH ON CO’S RESULTS FOR Q2 OF 2020

* SEES QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO BE IN RANGE OF RMB80 MILLION TO RMB85 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RMB 0.45

* QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE WAS RMB 0.65