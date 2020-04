April 2 (Reuters) - UZERTAS BOYA SANAYI TICARET VE YATIRIM AS:

* UZERTAS BOYA STARTS GLOVES AND HAND SANITIZER SUPPLY AND SALES OPERATIONS IN ADDITION TO SINGLE USE SURGICAL MASK AND WASHABLE COTTON MASK PORTfOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)