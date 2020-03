BRIEF-Uzin Utz FY EBIT Up At EUR 21.3 Million

March 30 (Reuters) - UZIN UTZ AG:

* FY GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 7.7% TO EUR 372.4 MILLION (2018: EUR 345.7 MILLION)

* AT EUR 30.2 MILLION, FY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES IN THE GROUP WERE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR (2018: EUR 21.3 MILLION)

* OUTBREAK OF THE CORONA VIRUS IS UNLIKELY TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS FIGURES IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* GIVEN THE CURRENT UNCERTAINTY ABOUT THE VIRUS, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO PREDICT THE EXACT IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS

* IF BUSINESS IS RESTRICTED, WE WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT NOBODY IN THE UZIN UTZ GROUP LOSES JOB