December 29, 2017 / 6:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF- V-cube unit says cancellation of capital alliance with e frontier and says business and capital alliance with CAICA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 29(Reuters) - V-cube Inc

* Says its consolidated subsidiary iStudy Co Ltd cancels capital alliance with e frontier Inc, a consolidated subsidiary of NCXX Group Inc

* Says business alliance signed by iStudy and e frontier will be continued

* Says iStudy signs a business and capital alliance with CAICA Inc and the two entities will mainly cooperate on sales promotion, joint marketing of talented person platform, joint development and research of software and related business

* Says CAICA will acquire 240,000 shares (12.1 percent voting power) of iStudy from e frontier

* Says CAICA will increase voting power in iStudy to 12.1 percent from 0 percent and will become the third biggest shareholder of iStudy, and e frontier will cut voting power in iStudy to 0 percent from 12.1 percent, effective Dec. 29

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cdDWsa ; goo.gl/G4FQPk ; goo.gl/bpLcPX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

