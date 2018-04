April 26 (Reuters) -

* V-WAVE LTD SAYS CLOSED A SERIES C FINANCING OF $70 MILLION LED BY DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT

* V-WAVE LTD - CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]