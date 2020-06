BRIEF-V-Zug Holding: Spin-Off Of Metall Zug Group And Listing On SIX

June 25 (Reuters) - V-ZUG Holding AG:

* SPIN-OFF OF METALL ZUG GROUP AND LISTING ON SIX

* SHARES OF V-ZUG HOLDING AG WILL BE TRADED ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE FROM TODAY, JUNE 25, 2020

* METALL ZUG AG CONTINUES TO HOLD AROUND 30% OF V-ZUG SHARES AND REMAINS AN ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER.

* SHAREHOLDERS OF METALL ZUG AG WERE ALLOCATED ONE REGISTERED SHARE OF V-ZUG HOLDING AG PER TYPE A REGISTERED SHARE AND TEN REGISTERED SHARES OF V-ZUG HOLDING AG PER TYPE B REGISTERED SHARE