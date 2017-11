BRIEF-va-Q-tec adjusts FY 2017 revenue and earnings forecast

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Va Q Tec AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: VA-Q-TEC ADJUSTS FY 2017 REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST

* ‍ADJUSTING ITS REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍VA-Q-TEC EXPECTS 2017 REVENUE GROWTH BETWEEN 28% AND 32% YEAR-ON-YEAR (PREVIOUS FORECAST: 35% - 40%)​

* VA Q TEC AG - ‍FOR EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION IN 2017, ANTICIPATES INCREASE COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR‘S ADJUSTED EBITDA ​

* ‍ADDITIONAL REVENUE SHORTFALLS OCCURRED IN Q4 2017 DUE TO EXTRAORDINARILY SEVERE HURRICANE DAMAGE IN PUERTO RICO​

* ‍IN CURRENT Q4 OF 2017, MANAGEMENT BOARD EXPECTS COMPANY TO ACHIEVE REVENUE GROWTH COMPARED WITH A PARTICULARLY STRONG Q4 2016​