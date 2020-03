BRIEF-va Q tec FY EBITDA More Than Triples To Around EUR 10 Mln

March 27 (Reuters) - va Q tec AG:

* 2019 REVENUE UP BY A SIGNIFICANT 28% TO EUR 64.7 MILLION

* FY EBITDA MORE THAN TRIPLES TO AROUND EUR 10 MILLION; EBITDA MARGIN ON TOTAL INCOME GROWS TO 13% AND ON REVENUE TO 15%

* DESPITE COVID-19 EFFECTS, MODERATE TO MEDIUM REVENUE GROWTH WITH UNCHANGED PROFITABILITY EXPECTED FOR 2020

* EXPECTS, UNDER NORMALIZED ECONOMIC CONDITIONS, MEDIUM TO STRONG REVENUE GROWTH OVERALL FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR.

* FOR EBITDA IN 2020, COMPANY PLANS TO ACHIEVE A STABLE MARGIN ON ITS TOTAL REVENUE COMPARED TO 2019