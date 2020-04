April 29 (Reuters) - va Q tec AG:

* VA-Q-TEC AG POSTPONES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020 - DECISION DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* DECIDED TO POSTPONE AGM ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR MAY 29, 2020 TO A LATER DATE THIS YEAR, PROBABLY AUGUST 14, 2020

* EXACT FORMAT - PRESENCE OR VIRTUAL GENERAL MEETING - IS CURRENTLY BEING EXAMINED, TO BE ANNOUNCED AT LATER DATE