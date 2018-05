May 22 (Reuters) - VAALCO Energy Inc:

* VAALCO ENERGY INC - ELIMINATED $7.0 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING DEBT WITH IFC, WITH CASH ON HAND

* VAALCO ENERGY - BEGUN WORKOVER OPERATIONS LAST WEEK TO RESTORE PRODUCTION TO TWO WELLS CURRENTLY SHUT-IN ON AVOUMA PLATFORM

* VAALCO ENERGY - ESTIMATES NET PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 750 NET BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY MAY BE RESTORED IF BOTH WORKOVERS ARE SUCCESSFUL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: