Dec 28 (Reuters) - Vaalco Energy Inc:

* VAALCO ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* VAALCO ENERGY INC - ON DECEMBER 24, ELECTRICAL SUBMERSIBLE PUMP IN SOUTH TCHIBALA 1-HB WELL FAILED, AND WELL HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SHUT-IN

* VAALCO ENERGY INC - ‍TOTAL COMPANY PRODUCTION IS CURRENTLY AVERAGING APPROXIMATELY 3,800 NET BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY FOLLOWING THE RECENT ESP FAILURE​