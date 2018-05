May 7 (Reuters) - VAALCO Energy Inc:

* Q1 SALES $27.6 MILLION

* TOTAL OIL SALES FOR Q1 OF 2018 WERE $27.6 MILLION, COMPARED TO $17.2 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017

* VAALCO ENERGY - SOLD 393,000 NET BARRELS OF OIL AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $68.69 PER BARREL IN Q1 VERSUS 280,000 NET BARRELS AT $59.89 PER BARREL IN Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: