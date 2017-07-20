BRIEF-Vaalco provides operational update

July 20 (Reuters) - Vaalco Energy Inc

* Vaalco provides operational update

* Vaalco Energy Inc - ‍on July 18, electrical submersible pump (esp) in South Tchibala 2-H well failed, resulting in well being temporarily shut-in​

* Working to mobilize a hydraulic workover unit to move onto avouma platform and replace ESP system in well

* Vaalco Energy says does not plan to change annual production guidance as result of shut-ins due to ESP failure or annual maintenance turnaround

* Vaalco Energy says South Tchibala 2-H well was producing about 1,300 barrels of oil per day gross, or 390 net to co, prior to being shut-in - SEC Filing

* Vaalco Energy Inc - Is working to replace ESP system in well, which is expected to be back on production by Q4 2017​

* Vaalco Energy Inc - ‍Recently completed its planned 2017 maintenance turnaround for Etame Marin FPSO and four platforms​