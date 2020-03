March 9 (Reuters) - Vaccinex Inc:

* VACCINEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* VACCINEX INC - ON-TRACK TO REPORT TOPLINE DATA FROM CLASSICAL-LUNG AND SIGNAL CLINICAL TRIALS THIS YEAR

* VACCINEX INC - ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF PEPINEMAB DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM INTO ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

* VACCINEX - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES ON DECEMBER 31, 2019 WERE $2.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: